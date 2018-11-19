Co-Museum Conference | Athens & Thessaloniki | November 29 & 30

Professionals from museums and cultural organizations, artists, educators, students and members of nonprofit organizations come together to discuss ways in which museums can become more relevant to their communities by forging a culture of collaboration. The conference, titled “The Co-Museum: Synergies, Coalitions and Partnerships between Museums, Cultural Initiatives, Civil Society and Beyond,” will take place at the Benaki Museum Pireos Street annex from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 29. There will be simultaneous translation in English and Greek. Admission is free of charge. Pre-registration for the conference is available on the Eventbrite website. The event is organized by the US Embassy in Athens, the Benaki Museum and the British Council in collaboration with the Goethe Institute in Athens. A similar conference will take place in Thessaloniki at the Emilios Riadis Hall at the Helexpo exhibition center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 30. The Thessaloniki event is organized by the US Consulate General, the British Council, the Metropolitan Organization of Museums of Visual Arts of Thessaloniki and the Benaki Museum.



Benaki Museum, Pireos 138 & Andronikou,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr;

Helexpo, 154 Egnatia, tel 2310.291.111