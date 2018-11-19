Arthouse | Athens | November 21 - December 5

The Panorama of European Cinema, Athens’s annual arthouse festival, is back with a tribute to women in film. Screenings take place at the Trianon cinema, near the Victoria electric railway (ISAP) station in central Athens. Featuring a number of masterclasses, tributes and side events, the festival runs from November 21 to December 5. The opening will take place at the Ideal Cinema (46 Panepistimiou) on Wednesday, November 21, with an avant-premier of Valeria Golino’s “Euphoria,” starting at 9.30 p.m., which will be preceded earlier in the day by a master class by the Italian actress and director at the same venue, starting at noon. In the meantime, an art exhibition inspired by iconic female characters in film history and curated by Yiannis Psychopedis will be taking place at the Stoart gallery in central Athens (Korai Arcade, Panepistimiou, tel 210.325.2352). For more information, visit www.panoramafest.org.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission,

tel 210.821.5469