Abbot injured in Grevena road accident

TAGS: Religion

The abbot of the Vatopedi Monastery on Mount Athos, Ephraim, was hospitalized on Sunday as a precaution after a road accident in the region of Grevena in northern Greece, religious news sites reported on Monday.

The car he was traveling in reportedly skidded off the road, most likely due to snowy conditions in the region.

There were two other passengers in the car. All three were reportedly in good condition.

