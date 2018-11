The trial of seven people arrested during riots on Saturday night in Athens has been deferred to November 29.



The suspects face charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, disturbing the peace and resisting authorities.



The riots took place after events commemorating the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece’s military dictatorship in 1973.



Rioters destroyed sidewalks and erected barricades in the streets around the National Technical University of Athens. (Unrest resulted in to similar scenes around Aristotle University in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.)



Another six people have already been indicted by a prosecutor for detonating explosive devices and causing grievous bodily harm.



All six suspects have been given until Wednesday to prepare their defense.