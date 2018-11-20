Greece’s 14 regional airports face much brighter prospects having passed into the hands of a private company, which is operating and modernizing them, despite the significant objections of unionists and vested interests that wanted to maintain control of them – while doing a poor job of running them.

With the help of growing tourist numbers, the modernization of these airports has also been instrumental in transforming the image of popular destinations all around the country, while also generating much-needed jobs and bringing money into the state’s depleted coffers.

The privatization of the regional airports is a stellar example of what can be achieved when Greece frees itself of the shackles that keep it bound to the past.