Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Monday ordered a preliminary investigation into the racist rant of a TV presenter against Panathinaikos basketball player Thanasis Antetokounmpo two weeks ago.



The probe, which will be conducted by the Athens Prosecutors Office, will look into possible violations of the anti-racism law and whether other offenses were committed.



Controversial TV sports commentator Takis Tsoukalas described Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to Nigerian migrants, as a “monkey” during a program on Extra channel after the player had helped his team beat archrivals Olympiakos in a EuroLeague game on Nov. 9.



Greece's TV and radio regulator, the National Broadcasting Council (ESR), submitted last week a report on the incident to the Supreme Court prosecutor's office.