Two injured in brawl in northern Greece migrant camp

Two men were in hospital on Tuesday after being injured in a brawl at a state-run migrant center in northern Greece.



Doctors at Thessaloniki's Ippokratio Hospital said that the two men, identified only as Iraqi and Iranian nationals, had been stabbed with a sharp implement but their condition was not considered serious.

The brawl erupted at around 11.30 on Monday night at the camp in the former Anagnostopoulos military base in the area of Diavata, where the population has swelled in recent months due to a spike in arrivals across Greece's land border with Turkey.

Fights are not uncommon at Greece's migrant and refugee camps, where population numbers tend to be far above their initial capacity and resources are limited.