Kathimerini veteran Stamos Zoulas dies

Stamos Zoulas, a former director of Kathimerini and respected journalist has died at the age of 81.

Zoulas was born in 1937 and studied political sciences at Athens's Panteion University. His 60-year career with Kathimerini began when he was still a student, at the age of 18, and spanned almost every level of the daily newspaper's hierarchy – from political correspondent in 1997 to editor in chief in 1981, director from 1996 to 2002 and adviser/columnist up until two years ago.

His only hiatus from Kathimerini, where he is remembered as its longest-serving member, was a seven-year break from journalism in protest at the 1967-1974 dictatorship and the period from 1986 to 1988, when he moved to Vradyni newspaper in opposition to plans for Kathimerini's sale to disgraced publisher George Koskotas. Zoulas resigned from Vradyni after that paper was also bought by the businessman and publisher and returned to Kathimerini.

Zoulas was one of the founding members of Greece's first municipal radio station, Athina 98.4, and also served briefly as its director. He also wrote opinion pieces for numerous Greek newspapers and magazines, including, among others, Eleftherotypia, Epikaira and Naftemporiki.

In 2003, he published a book of memoirs titled “Everything I Didn't Write,” giving a behind-the-scenes account of various important political and diplomatic events.