Dalian Acrobatic Troupe | Athens | November 23-25
China's award-winning Dalian acrobatic troupe, known for its white-knuckle yet beautifully graceful shows, is coming to Athens for five performances at the Faliro Indoor Arena on Friday (starting at 7.30 p.m.), Saturday (4 and 7.30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon and 4 p.m.). Tickets (available at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876) cost 12-38 euros.
Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310