Eco-Films | Athens | November 21-24

The Hellenic Society for the Protection of the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ELLET) presents the 15th Panorama of Environment Films at the Film Archive (48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046) on Wednesday and Thursday and at its own premises on Friday and Saturday. Screenings start at 6 p.m., except on Saturday when they start at 4 p.m. Titled “Windows on the World” and bringing together entries from France, Switzerland, the US, Italy, Canada and Norway, the themes at this year's festival are fire, seeds and bees. For details, as well as to see which films are in English or have English subtitles, visit www.ellet.gr.



ELLET, 28 Tripodon, Plaka, tel 210.322.5245