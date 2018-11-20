Dimitris Katsigiannis | Athens | To December 15

Crete-based artist Dimitris Katsigiannis presents a new collection of 30 watercolors executed between 2014 and the present, mostly in the seaside village of Stavros near Hania, capturing summertime scenes, portraits of the people around him and snapshots of daily life. His show at the Ekfrasi Gallery runs through December 15 and opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ekfrasi Gallery, 9A Valaoritou, Kolonaki, tel 210.360.7598, www.ekfrasi-art.gr