Terence Blanchard | Athens | November 24

Five-time Grammy-Award winning trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard and his band, the E-Collective, will appear at Gazarte on Saturday, November 24, as part of a tour promoting his latest album, “Live,” comprising seven songs recorded in concert. They will also perform numbers from previous recordings, including from “Breathless,” named in honor of police violence victim Eric Garner, and from emblematic soundtracks penned by Blanchard, such as those for “Malcolm X” and “25th Hour.” Tickets cost 17-39 euros in advance and 19-42 euros at the door on the night.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Kerameikos, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr