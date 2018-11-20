Book Presentation | Athens | November 21

American photographer Robert McCabe and Greek journalist Katerina Lymberopoulou present “The Last Monk of Strofades: Report from an Unknown Ionian Island,” a book published by Patakis that pays tribute to a historic Byzantine monastery on an islet off the coast of Zakynthos. The book holds special significance as the monastery was destroyed by an earthquake last month. The presentation will take place at the Museum of Cycladic Art, starting at noon, and will include a talk by the photographer and the writer, among others. Admission is free of charge.



Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321, cycladic.gr