Turkish jets violate Greek airspace
Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace in the northeastern and southeastern Aegean seven times on Tuesday, according to Greek defense officials who said two mock dogfights occurred.
A total of 12 Turkish aircraft – 11 F-16s and a helicopter – violated the Athens Flight Information Region eight times, the sources added.
Two of the Turkish jets were armed, the sources said, adding that all were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.