NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish jets violate Greek airspace

TAGS: Defense

Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace in the northeastern and southeastern Aegean seven times on Tuesday, according to Greek defense officials who said two mock dogfights occurred.

A total of 12 Turkish aircraft – 11 F-16s and a helicopter – violated the Athens Flight Information Region eight times, the sources added.

Two of the Turkish jets were armed, the sources said, adding that all were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 