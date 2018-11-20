Teen joyriders die in crash near Kyparissia

Three 15-year-olds who took the car of one their fathers without him knowing died after the vehicle collided with a small truck traveling in the opposite direction on the national highway connecting the southern towns of Kyparissia and Filiatra in southern Greece, according to reports by local media on Tuesday.



The accident occurred on Monday morning.



Speaking to Alpha TV on Tuesday, the Kyparissia school principal said the three boys had skipped their morning classes and gone on a high-speed drive.



“The crash was so powerful that it was almost impossible to identify the boys,” said principal Dimitris Drakos.



The driver of the truck was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.