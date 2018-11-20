Leading member of Rouvikonas faces trial

A leading member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas is to stand trial on charges of disturbing the peace next Wednesday after facing a prosecutor on Tuesday for allegedly making a threatening call to an Athens hospital.



The 39-year-old was arrested after police traced the call made to Athens’s Red Cross (Erythros Stavros) Hospital on Sunday night, threatening vandalism and violence unless a police guard was removed from the room of an unidentified foreign national.



According to reports, several Rouvikonas members had visited the hospital on Sunday to check on another member of the group who was injured during clashes with riot police on the sidelines of Saturday’s rally marking the 45th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship and took issue with the presence of a police guard outside the room of the other man.