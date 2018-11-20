Protest by driving instructors leads to traffic jams

Protesting driving instructors caused traffic disruptions in Athens Tuesday by driving in a motorcade from the Transport Ministry in the northern suburbs to the city center. Instructors are calling on the ministry to allay the fears of examiners who suspended driving tests more than a month ago due to concerns they will lose a benefit they receive, which has resulted in a backlog of 22,000 to 23,000 students waiting to take their exams in Attica alone. Tuesday’s protest led to bottlenecks on Mesogeion, Kifissias and Vassilissis Sofias avenues. [ANA-MPA]