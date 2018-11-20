Unemployment in Greece is strongly resisting all efforts at its reduction, with the number of people registered as jobless at the Manpower Organization (OAED) in October increasing by 64,362 from a year earlier and passing the 1-million mark: They amounted to 1,012,264 last month, up 73,084 compared to September 2018.

While the increase from the previous month was quite predictable given the end of the tourism season, the annual rise of more than 60,000 unemployed workers ends all talk of an employment rebound.