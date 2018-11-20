Supermarket shoppers are also set to benefit from the Black Friday promotional events this year, both at brick-and-mortar stores and e-shops. MyMarket and Lidl Hellas have already decided to join in.

Competition among Greek retail chains, particularly those in the technology and electronics sector, is becoming fiercer than ever in the runup to Black Friday, with many retailers having already started offering special discounts.

A growing number of big chains have been dropping their prices since last weekend via their online shops, with some products on special offer having already sold out, and more companies are joining in with each passing day. Black Friday started in the US, where it takes place the day after Thanksgiving, but in Greece this year retailers have extended it into “Black Week.” Businesses ranging from shopping centers and clothing stores to energy companies, supermarkets and hairdressers are getting in on the act.

The brick-and-mortar stores of leading electronics retailer Public closed at 8 p.m. last Saturday, and immediately after that the Black Friday offers started on its e-shop, with many products selling out within hours. They have now been replaced by other offers. Rival chain Plaisio followed on Sunday, and later in the day Kotsovolos suddenly joined in. Monday saw Media Markt launch its own offers.

This year supermarket chains are also joining in: MyMarket announced a series of offers from November 19 to 26 on its new e-store while Lidl Hellas will be dropping its prices on electrical appliances and clothing on Friday. More surprising was alternative energy supplier ZeniTH’s decision to offer discounts on electricity and natural gas packages to consumers who visit its new pop-up store at the Golden Hall shopping mall in Maroussi, northern Athens, on Friday.

Furniture and homeware chains such as Leroy Merlin, Sato, Entos, Dromeas and Marmaridis will also be joining the Black Friday sales, as well as other enterprises including malls, cosmetics chains and even neighborhood hairdressers.