Syrian refugees dropped off in Cyprus

A new boatload of Syrian refugees arrived in the Republic of Cyprus Wednesday, with 47 people dropped off at Tylliria in the early hours.



According to Kathimerini Cyprus, 47 refugees including a pregnant woman and one teenager, reached Cypriot shores in the north-western part of the island by boat, after starting the last leg of their trip from the Turkish coast.



Coast Guard officials rushed to the area while the vessel that transported them had already turned back and disappeared.



The expectant mother was transferred to Paphos General Hospital for precautionary reasons while the rest of the refugees including the teen were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station for inspection.



It was not immediately clear whether the teenager was an unaccompanied minor. The presumptive refugees are expected to be taken to Kokkinotrimithia reception centre later on Wednesday.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]