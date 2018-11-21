NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Boutaris to announce whether he will seek a third term

TAGS: Politics

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris was on Wednesday expected to announce whether he will run in municipal elections next year.

The 76-year-old, who has in the past suggested that two terms are enough for a mayor, is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Thursday.

Born into Greece’s oldest winemaking dynasty, Boutaris was elected as an independent mayor of Greece’s northern port city in November 2010.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 