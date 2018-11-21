Boutaris to announce whether he will seek a third term
Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris was on Wednesday expected to announce whether he will run in municipal elections next year.
The 76-year-old, who has in the past suggested that two terms are enough for a mayor, is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Thursday.
Born into Greece’s oldest winemaking dynasty, Boutaris was elected as an independent mayor of Greece’s northern port city in November 2010.