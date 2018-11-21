OECD: Greek economy to grow by 2.2 pct in 2019, foreign investment lagging

Greek economic growth will exceed 2 percent in 2019 and 2020, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in its Economic Outlook report released Wednesday.



OECD said Greek GDP growth is projected to edge up to 2.2 percent in 2019, before dropping slightly in 2020.



The contribution of exports to growth will decline, but the recovery of household consumption and investment will gain traction with rising confidence, OECD said.



The report added that insufficient financing remains a large constraint on capital spending and progress has been slow in attracting new foreign direct investment and in privatizing state-owned assets. [ANA-MPA]