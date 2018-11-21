Police order sworn administrative inquiry over activist’s death

A day after two coroners called in to investigate the controversial circumstances that led to the death of LGBTQ activist Zak Kostopoulos in September ruled that the 33-year-old suffered a fatal heart attack as a result of the brutal beating he received, Greek Police (ELAS) on Wednesday launched a sworn administrative inquiry (EDE) into the role of its motorcycle-riding unit DIAS over their actions during the incident.



Reports on Wednesday said nine officers have been temporarily transferred until the investigation is concluded.



Tuesday’s 10-page report also confirmed that Kostopoulos was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he entered a downtown Athens jewelry store and was attacked by the business's owner and another man who allegedly mistook him for a robber.