University of Western Macedonia students stage sit-in to protest merger
Students from the Department of Environmental Engineering of the University of Western Macedonia were on Wednesday staging a sit-in at the rector’s office in protest at government plans to merge the institution with the technical college (TEI) in the same region.
Protesters object to the move on the grounds that it will undercut the value of university degrees and academic titles.