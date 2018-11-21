WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Images of Everyday Life | Athens | November 22 - December 20

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

The Hellenic American Union presents “Images of Everyday Life,” a new group show featuring photographs by 60 members of the Photography Circle which capture seemingly insignificant scenes but on a closer look manage to describe day-to-day life more eloquently than words. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,
tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr

