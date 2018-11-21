Ethnofest | Athens | To November 25

The ninth edition of Ethnofest returns to the Asty cinema in downtown Athens with more than 40 films from Papua New Guinea, Kashmir, Greece, France and other parts, as well as panel discussions and masterclasses, celebrating diversity and exploring different cultures. The event also includes special sections on the refugee crisis and health. For details, visit www.ethnofest.gr. Admission costs 2 euros per screening, 5 euros per day or 10 euros for as many screenings.

Asty, 4 Korai, tel 210.322.1925