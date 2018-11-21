Boutaris reveals intention not to seek third term as Thessaloniki mayor

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris on Wednesday revealed his intention not to seek a third term at the helm of the northern city’s municipal authority as speculation mounts ahead of elections scheduled for May.

According to thestival.gr, Boutaris informed his deputy mayors of his decision during a meeting on Wednesday.

He was expected to brief his entire municipal team about the reasons for his decision later in the day.

According to sources, he had come under pressure from many sides to seek a third term but decided against it partly due to advice from relatives.

Both leftist SYRIZA and the centrist Movement for Change had expressed their support for the 76-year-old politician and businessman.

In view of his decision to withdraw, it is expected that both parties will renew their search for candidates to support for the mayorship of the country’s second city.