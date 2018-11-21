BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PIMCO executive says Greece could be affected by Italy

Greece may be stable for now, but worries about its position would soon grow again should the situation in Italy worsen, PIMCO’s chief investment officer for global fixed income Andrew Balls said on Wednesday.

“I’d worry that if someone sucked the oxygen out of this room, Greece would suffer,” he told a conference in London.

