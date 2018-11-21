Central bank to present bad loans scheme on Thursday
Greece’s central bank is widely expected on Thursday to present an asset protection scheme to help its banks offload billions of euros’ worth of sour loans from their balance sheets and beat a deadline set by regulators for the end of 2019.
The Commission said in a report on Wednesday that Greek lenders were burdened with a heavy legacy of the crisis, with non-performing exposures high. [Reuters]