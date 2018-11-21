Teenage muggers arrested in Thessaloniki
Police arrested five teenagers and an adult and are looking for another suspect in connection with 19 muggings on the premises of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University and in nearby areas.
According to local reports, the perpetrators mostly preyed on young students, whom they robbed at knifepoint, making off with mobile phones and cash.