Eight arrested in Nov. 17 clashes told to “stay away from Exarchia”

Eight people detained during clashes between police and anarchists in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia last Saturday were conditionally released on Wednesday.

The arrests were made outside the Polytechnic University, where a group of people who had taken part in a march commemorating the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece's military regime clashed with police forces.



The suspects appeared earlier before an investigative magistrate to respond to accusations of causing explosions and grievous bodily harm. They reportedly denied any wrongdoing.



The investigative magistrate ordered them “to stay away from Exarchia” after their release.



Another seven people arrested on the same day are expected to appear before a three-member court on November 29 over charges of causing grievous bodily harm, distrurbing peace and resisting arrest.