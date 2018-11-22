The administrative and academic leadership of the National Technical University of Athens (formerly the Athens Polytechnic) bears an enormous amount of responsibility for failing to safeguard the institution’s property.



It is true that the university leadership faces a lot of difficulties, but the absence of any reaction whenever the historic building in central Athens is vandalized and abused is unjustifiable.



Whether by indifference or negligence, this is a failure that has gone on too long and it is now abundantly clear that the historic Athens Polytechnic needs to be turned into a museum – either a stand-alone museum or an annex of an existing museum – that is guarded and protected by the state.



There appears to be no other solution.