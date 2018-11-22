Works to move Sepolia rail section underground begin

A plan to move a section of Greece’s national railway network in the Athens district of Sepolia underground was presented on Wednesday by the state-owned company responsible for railway infrastructure, Ergose, detailing one of the capital’s most ambitious railway projects, which is expected to be partially completed in two years.



Details of the project were presented in the presence of Transport Ministry General Secretary Thanos Vourdas, who said the contract was signed last week and that works will start soon.



He said authorities would be in “constant discussion” with local residents for the duration of the project, acknowledging it was a “difficult technical job” as it is inside the city and the aim is to keep the line operational while work is under way.



Although the project will disrupt residents’ daily lives, many have been demanding it for some time.



Moving the 1.9 km section of track underground will reduce noise levels and allow for the creation of parks and leisure areas.