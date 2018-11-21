Earthquake response drill for PPC miners

Workers at a Public Power Corporation lignite mine in Kozani, northern Greece, carry out a preparedness exercise on Wednesday. Code-named Pandora, the annual exercise is aimed at training workers at the mine what to do in the event of a natural disaster. Yesterday’s drill was based on the scenario of the mine being hit by a powerful earthquake that would require the full evacuation of the facility, first aid being administered to injured workers, rescues of trapped personnel and a reliable head-count record, among other measures. [ANA-MPA]