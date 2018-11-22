Number of asylum seekers in Moria drops below 6,000

The number of migrants waiting for their asylum application to be processed in the notorious reception and processing center in Moria, Lesvos, dropped below 6,000, based on data from the Migration Policy Ministry on Thursday.



As of today, 7,850 people remained on Lesvos, of which 5,860 people were living in Moria and 1,140 in the Kara Tepe camp, as a result of the transfer of a large number of vulnerable refugees to the mainland in the past month and a drop in arrivals from Turkey.



The rest of refugees and migrants were staying in accommodation and apartments provided by NGOs and the UNHCR.



According to the same data, 1,370 asylum seekers remain in Chios and 4,100 in Samos.