Port officials intercept large cache of smuggled cigarettes in Patra

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after port authorities in Patra found more than 1.8 million illicit cigarettes stashed inside a purposely-built cache of his truck.

According to the coast guard, port authority teams searching vehicles for drugs discovered packs of cigarettes hidden inside large metallic cylinders that were attached on nine large pallets.



Officers counted 90,530 cigarette packs which translated to 1,810,600 cigarettes of several brands, for which the truck driver did not provide legal paperwork.



They said the driver and his illicit cargo were heading to Italy.



Patra’s Port Authority, which is conducting the investigation, confiscated the cigarettes, the truck and a navigation device.