A court accepted on Thursday a request by an American company to invite two former ministers and two former ministry officials to testify in an ongoing investigation into a cash-for-contracts scandal involving the acquisition of a security and surveillance system by Greece in the run-up to the Olympic Games of 2004.



The request was submitted by US firm Saic, which sold the C4I system to the Greek government.



Former conservative ministers Vyron Polydoras and Christos Markoyiannakis, as well as the former general secretary of the public order ministry and its then legal counsel will appear before the three-member appeals court where the case is being heard.



It is not yet clear when they will be called to testify.