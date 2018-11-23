Pet Awareness Event | Athens | November 25

The Filothei-Psychico Society for the Protection of Strays and the Municipality of Psychico-Filothei invite dog owners in the area to come together in a special event on November 25 aimed at raising awareness about responsible ownership. Experts and volunteers will be on hand with training and socialization tips, ideas for games, as well as advice on common health problems and reading different behavior. The event also includes an adoption fair for some of the many wonderful animals in the society’s care. The free-of-charge event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. at Alsos Poulaki park.

Alsos Poulaki, 7 Ethnikis Trapezis, Filothei