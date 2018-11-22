Bubble Jam | Athens | November 24 - April 21

Photo: Yohta Kataoka

Daniel Wetzel of the pioneering Berlin-based theater collective Rimini Protokoll returns to Greece's Onassis Cultural Center with “Bubble Jam,” an interactive experiment that invites the audience to act as members of a digital cloud that explores itself and the different dynamics of a group of people sharing ideas, decisions and information online. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800,www.sgt.gr