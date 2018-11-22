Yildirim warns oil companies against Cyprus drilling

Turkey’s House speaker Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned oil companies against conducting energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, including Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), before a settlement is reached on the ethnically-split island.



“This is a breaking point,” Yildirim was quoted by the state-run Anadolu agency during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary since the launch of Turkey’s first research vessel, the Piri Reis.



He added that oil companies drilling in the region must “mind their steps,” adding that Ankara will respond to any plans that run against interests of the divided island’s Turkish-Cypriot community, Anadolu reported.