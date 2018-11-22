Six to be jailed for fatal beating of Bakari Henderson

The parents of Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old American student who was beaten to death on Zakynthos in the summer of last year, face the media outside a court in Patra Thursday. Phil and Jill Henderson expressed their disappointment with the court, which convicted six out of nine defendants on assault charges, rejecting a prosecutor’s recommendation to find them guilty of murder. The six were given prison terms ranging from five to 15 years. The other three were freed after being convicted of simple assault. Henderson died after being assaulted in the street following an argument in a bar in the popular Laganas resort in July 2017. His parents’ lawyer said they will appeal the verdicts. [AP]