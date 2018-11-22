Medical cannabis legislation ‘opens new windows’ for patients

News that the Greek government has issued the country’s first licenses for growing medical cannabis to two private firms has been greeted warmly by patients and businesses alike.



Giannis Gkotsis, sales manager at CBD Oil Shop in the busy neighborhood of Kypseli in downtown Athens, which offers a full range of CBD (cannabidiol) products for the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions, is one of them.



“The new legislation opens new windows for treating patients with prescribed medical cannabis. It will be a benefit for them because the pharmaceutical formulations are expensive and from now on they can get their treatment in a different way. I certainly think that many things will change,” Gkotsis told Xinhua on Wednesday.



[Xinhua]