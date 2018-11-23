Anti-money laundering authorities working on NGO register

All nongovernmental organizations active in Greece will be recorded on a new database being created by anti-money laundering authorities.

Spearheaded by Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Anna Zairi, the initiative is aimed at creating a national register that will make it easier for authorities to supervise all aspects of the operation of NGOs, particularly with regard to funding.

NGOs are currently subject to the purview of whichever ministry their area of activity comes under, making central monitoring a challenge.

Zairi is also planning to inspect all major real estate transactions involving foreign buyers seeking to be granted a Golden Visa in order to identify possible money laundering.