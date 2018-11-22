A gunman was fatally injured by police during an exchange of fire in the area of Ioannina in northwestern Greece late Thursday.



The victim, a suspected member of an Albanian drug trafficking racket, opened fire at police officers after the gang were ambushed near the village of Vissani.



One police officer was slightly injured during the incident.



Authorities said they confiscated two AK-47 assault rifles and six bags of cannabis weighing around 100 kg.