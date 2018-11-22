ATHEX: Mixed session on particularly thin turnover

Turnover on the Greek stock market was particularly low on Thursday owing to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. The benchmark, the blue chip index and banks registered marginal losses although the majority of stocks headed higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 598.73 points, shedding 0.20 percent from Wednesday’s 599.95 points and remaining below the 600-point mark for the third day in a row. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted just 0.04 percent to 1,570.40 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.39 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.40 percent, as Piraeus conceded 3.13 percent and Alpha fell 0.82 percent, while National rose 0.89 percent and Eurobank improved 0.41 percent. OPAP gaming company outperformed, growing 1.71 percent, followed by EYDAP (up 1.51 percent). GEK Terna declined 3.52 percent.

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 35 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, amounting to just 16.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 29.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index closed at 66.35 points, down 0.09 percent.