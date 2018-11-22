Consumers planning to take advantage of this year’s Black Friday discounts can now find out whether some of the special offers are genuine or not.

The General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection has conducted a price survey of technology products through price checks at electrical and electronic goods stores in Athens as well as examining the price lists of the actual trading companies.

This concerns the prices last Friday, November 16, of some 870 products, including cell phones, smart TVs, tablets and laptops. Consumers can download the price list from the ministry’s website at www.mindev.gov.gr/category/times-proionton-teleutaia-arxeia.

The 2018 Black Friday promotional event has generated an offers war that has spilt over into the previous and subsequent days, with more and more companies of all sizes entering the fray in the runup. The major electronics chains that led the event in previous years (Public, Plaisio, Kotsovolos and Media Markt) intend to continue the special offers till Sunday at their e-stores. They have been joined by smaller rivals Electronet and Expert.

Among the companies from other sectors that are joining the Black Friday action this year (mainly online) are the AB Vassilopoulos supermarket chain, mobile networks and energy companies.