The casino at Rio, near Patra in southern Greece, has shut again. The company that operates the business closed its doors on Wednesday in view of efforts by 10 of its employees to have some of the casino’s assets confiscated. The employees said the company has asked the country’s gaming commission (EEEP) for permission to open the casino at night and over the weekends – i.e. times when asset confiscations are not allowed – instead of during the day.

Sources say the company has asked EEEP to allow the casino to reopen from 7 p.m. on Friday, after which time confiscations are forbidden, as is also the case at weekends. It intends to shut again at 6 a.m. on Monday and to reopen at 7 p.m.

The 10 workers have obtained a court decision in their favor obliging the company to pay them 18,000 euros in unpaid wages, and say that the company’s officials are hiding from judicial authorities who are seeking the immediate payment or confiscation of assets.

Notably, the law requires that every casino must hold in reserve enough cash to cover every chip in play on its floor, otherwise the regulator has the right to revoke the casino’s operating license.