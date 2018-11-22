SYRIZA trailing ND by 9 points, Pulse poll shows

SYRIZA is trailing New Democracy by 9 percentage points, according to a new survey carried out by Pulse RC for Skai, with 30.5 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the conservative opposition compared to 21.5 percent for the incumbent leftists.



According to the same survey, the centrist Movement for Change would garner 7.5 percent, followed by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 7 percent and the Communist Party with 6 percent. Independent Greeks (ANEL), which currently shares power with SYRIZA, would fail to enter Parliament, garnering just 1 percent of the vote.



Another opinion poll, by Public Issue, which was released earlier Thursday, put New Democracy even further ahead of SYRIZA, with a lead of 16.5 percentage points.