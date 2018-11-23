Thieves blow up ATM machine in southern Athens

Unidentified assailants blew up an ATM machine attached to the entrance of a supermarket in Ilioupoli, a suburb in southern Athens, early Friday morning.



Police said the perpetrators of the dawn attack at the corner of Neftonos and Archimidou streets used an explosive device with dynamite.



The explosion filled the pavement in front of the ATM with banknotes. The assailants stole an unspecified amount of cash and fled.



The force of the explosion caused serious damage to the supermarket facade and to nearby shops.



ATMs are often targeted by thieves with numerous attacks recorded in the region of Attica.