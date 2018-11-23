Supermarkets, electronics store targeted in three armed robberies

Two supermarkets and an electronics store in northern Athens were targeted in three armed robberies committed within one hour on Thursday night.



The first attack occurred at 8.30 p.m., when two armed individuals with covered faces barged into a supermarket on Doukissis Plakendias street in Halandri, stole an unspecified amount of money and fled.

Ten minutes later, four people wielding guns raided an electronics store on 5 Favierou street in Metamorfosi, where they held up customers and removed money from the cash register. They then mounted two motorcycles, fired into the air and sped away.



The third robbery took place at 9.30 p.m. when two armed assailants entered a supermarket in Holargos and took an unknown amount of money before fleeing.